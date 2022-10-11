NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Week 6 News

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos got good news about quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Nathanial Hackett spoke to the media and said that Wilson will play next Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson has been battling a shoulder injury for the last couple of weeks and it forced him to undergo a procedure on it just a few days ago.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is an injury that's not as common for football players. Still, it's been affecting him and he's hoping that this surgery on his throwing shoulder will help him play better.

Wilson struggled mightily against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday night. He only completed 53.8% of his passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Broncos fans are also hoping that Wilson bounces back on Monday.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.