NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Big Contract News

The first order of business under the new ownership era in Denver was to sign newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson on a longterm contract agreement.

Early Thursday morning, the franchise did just that.

The Broncos have signed Wilson on a five-year contract extension worth $245 million ($165 guaranteed), tacking onto the two years already remaining on his existing deal. The nine-time Pro Bowler is now penned in for seven more seasons worth a total of $296 million.

This deal makes Wilson the highest-paid player in Denver Broncos history.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this massive contract news.

"He hasn’t done anything for them and they just locked themselves for 7 years," one fan wrote.

"Hot take I don’t think he’ll make it through the entire contract," another said.

"Hes here to stay!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!" another added.

Wilson will play the first game under his new contract when he takes on his former Seattle Seahawks team in a highly-anticipated Monday night matchup on September 12.