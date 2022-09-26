NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Message

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson poked some fun at Pete Carroll after the Denver Broncos took down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson was asked about his throw to Kendall Hinton on the go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter and he had one heck of an answer.

"I went left. I guess I can still go left," Wilson said.

This is in direct response to Carroll saying that the numbers showed that Wilson is less effective at throwing while moving to his left. It was part of the Seahawks game plan in their Week 1 win over the Broncos.

NFL fans had some mixed reactions to Wilson's comment after the Broncos struggled for most of the game.

There's no doubt that Wilson will continue to throw shade at the Seahawks throughout the season, especially if he has more good throws to his left side.