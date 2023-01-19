NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Preferred Coach

Russell Wilson definitely has a preference when it comes to the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

According to FS1's Colin Cowherd, Wilson has reached out to Sean Payton about him hopefully being the next head coach of the Broncos.

"He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing," Cowherd said.

The NFL community is now starting to wonder if this is the job that Payton will take.

"Sure feels like momentum is building for #SeanPayton to #Broncos as HC working with QB Russell Wilson," one fan tweeted.

Seeing Payton coach Wilson would be pretty interesting. If he can get him back on track, the Broncos would be a top candidate to bounce back next season.

We'll have to see if the Broncos can close the deal and then agree to a trade package with the Saints.