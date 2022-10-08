NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Saturday Message

Russell Wilson is going through an all-time rough patch in his NFL career.

The veteran quarterback struggled mightily in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing two costly interceptions en route to an ugly 12-9 overtime loss.

Wilson has taken a great deal of criticism over the past few days. On Saturday, he took to Twitter with a message about his struggles — quoting former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

“If you're going through hell, keep going," he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message.

"Russ getting bullied in the locker room," one fan wrote.

"Playing bad in football games is going through hell I guess," another said.

"I’m starting to think this entire life of Russ is a bit. There is no way he can be serious," another added.

"You’re not in hell man you just won’t throw the ball over the middle," another wrote.

The Broncos will look to bounce back in yet another primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.