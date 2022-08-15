NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Top 100 Ranking

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The NFL's annual Top 100 Players list has started trickling in and as usual it's creating controversy. But Russell Wilson's position on the list has some people practically up in arms.

The Denver Broncos quarterback came in at No. 61 on the list. It was his lowest ranking on the list since very early in his NFL career.

There were some justifiable reasons for Wilson slipping from last year's No. 12 ranking. Injuries, the lowest QBR of his career and the first losing season of his career could have all been reasons that voters felt he deserved to drop off.

For Seattle Seahawks fans, the ranking is vindication to them about the team's decision to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos. But for most other NFL fans - including Fox's Colin Cowherd - the ranking was an absolute outrage:

Even with the dip in production in 2021, Russell Wilson still made the Pro Bowl and ranked among the best in the league. He had 25 touchdown passes with just six interceptions while completing 64.8-percent of his passes.

Nevertheless, the Seattle Seahawks decided to hit the reset button and traded him for a mint to the Denver Broncos. He will most likely finish his twilight years in Denver and will probably be getting a lucrative contract extension very soon.

What are your thoughts on Wilson's ranking in the NFL Top 100 ranking?