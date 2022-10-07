NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Viral Postgame Comment

Russell Wilson had a disastrous outing in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to score a single touchdown and threw two costly interceptions en route to his team's third loss of the season. He also missed a wide-open receiver for what could've been a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Despite this brutal performance, the veteran QB kept the same attitude he's had all year — an attitude that bothers many fans around the league.

Wilson ended his postgame press conference with his new catchphrase, "Broncos Country, let's ride."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this postgame comment.

"Oh I’d commit murder if this was my franchise," one fan wrote.

"I'm fully convinced this dude was abducted by Aliens," another said.

"Idk why this man aggravates me so much," another added.

"This dude so corny," another wrote.

Wilson and the Broncos are now 2-3 on the season.