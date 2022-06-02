NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick Broadcasting Rumors

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, former Buffalo Bills teammate Fred Jackson revealed in a text message that longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring.

The 39-year-old quarterback played for nine different teams during his 17-year NFL career. Now that he's finished playing football, what does FitzMagic have lined up?

Well, he won't be staying out of the game for too long. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Amazon has already contacted Fitzpatrick for a "key role" in the streaming service's expanding NFL coverage.

Fans are ready to see what Fitzpatrick would be like in the booth.

"He would be FANTASTIC in a booth," one fan said.

"Fitzmagic is going to be good at this," another fan said.

Others are wondering who he will be partnered with for potential broadcasts or shows.

"Pat Mcafee, Kay Adams, and Fitzmagic on Amazons pre game show," one fan said.

It's clear the fans are looking forward to any on-air capacity that the longtime NFL quarterback enters in the near future.