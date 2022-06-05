NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick Retirement Details

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the sixth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick never stayed anywhere too long throughout his NFL career.

The journeyman quarterback played for nine different NFL franchises across 17 seasons. Yet as one fan pointed out on Twitter, only the Buffalo Bills list his retirement on their official transaction page.

Fitzpatrick may not be as synonymous with one team as Frank Gore, who signed a one-day contract to retire with the San Francisco 49ers. However, Bills fans still showed appreciation to their former quarterback.

Fitzpatrick spent four seasons in Buffalo, two more than he was with any other organization. From 2009 to 2012, he threw 80 touchdown passes in 55 games.

The Bills went 6-10 in each of his final two seasons as a starter before taking EJ Manuel with the 16th pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. They didn't find their long-term fixture until landing Josh Allen five years later.

Fitzpatrick spent the rest of his career as a temporary stopgap for teams waiting to draft or develop their next young passer. While he never played in the postseason, he led the New York Jets to their last winning season (10-6) in 2015.

Even if those years weren't particularly memorable, Bills fans won't forget Fitzpatrick too soon.