NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Surprising Admission

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the game of football after 17 season in the league.

One of his first media appearances after retirement was on ESPN insider Adam Schefter's podcast. During his appearance on the show, Fitzpatrick revealed he thinks Peyton Manning is the best quarterback in NFL history.

“My favorite quarterback that I got to play against though was Peyton Manning,” Fitzpatrick said. “Peyton had that — the laser focus and everything else — but I think Peyton is the greatest quarterback to ever live. And I think Tom Brady is the greatest champion, but I think Peyton Manning is the greatest quarterback to ever live.”

His comment caused quite the stir on social media.

"There's a reason they called Ryan Fitzpatrick the smartest QB in the NFL," one fan said.

"Can't argue with a Harvard grad," another fan said.

"Brady ruined it for everybody else. Peyton was the system," said a fan who disagreed.

Fitzpatrick expanded on his comments, revealing why he thinks Manning is the GOAT.

“He just did everything with so much intent. He changed the game with how he approached it from the mental side with all the things they were doing in Indy,” Fitzpatrick said. “To have control and command of every aspect of the game like he did, he was the most impressive I ever saw.”

Is he right?