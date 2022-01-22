NFL World Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Ugly Performance

Ryan Tannehill is going to be thinking about his performance vs. the Bengals on Saturday for a long, long time.
The veteran quarterback was flat-out awful against the Bengals. He threw a pick on the first play of the game which the Bengals later turned into three points.
Later in the game, the Titans found themselves trailing 16-6. D’onta Foreman rattled off a strong 45-yard run to get Tennessee into scoring position before Tannehill threw another game-shifting interception.
If the Titans lose this game, they should seriously consider changing quarterbacks this offseason. Tannehill is not the answer.
“This is just ridiculous. The @Bengals are playing a helluva game but @ryantannehill1 is playing just awful for the @Titans,” said Stephen A. Smith. “He’s the problem. Just run the damn ball. He looks like a mistake waiting to happen.”
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 22, 2022
“Tannehill can’t play any worse,” said former NFL GM Michael Lombardi.
— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 22, 2022
“Ryan Tannehill is Ryan Tannehill,” wrote Big Cat.
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 22, 2022
It’s worth a reminder Mike Vrabel essentially pushed Marcus Mariota out for Ryan Tannehill. That’s not to suggest Mariota would have fared better today. But Vrabel has stuck to his guns with Tannehill. It might cost him.
Tannehill has a quarter left to get back in this game. Catch the action on CBS.