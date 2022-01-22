NFL World Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Ugly Performance

Ryan Tannehill is going to be thinking about his performance vs. the Bengals on Saturday for a long, long time.

The veteran quarterback was flat-out awful against the Bengals. He threw a pick on the first play of the game which the Bengals later turned into three points.

Later in the game, the Titans found themselves trailing 16-6. D’onta Foreman rattled off a strong 45-yard run to get Tennessee into scoring position before Tannehill threw another game-shifting interception.

If the Titans lose this game, they should seriously consider changing quarterbacks this offseason. Tannehill is not the answer.

“This is just ridiculous. The @Bengals are playing a helluva game but @ryantannehill1 is playing just awful for the @Titans,” said Stephen A. Smith. “He’s the problem. Just run the damn ball. He looks like a mistake waiting to happen.”

“Tannehill can’t play any worse,” said former NFL GM Michael Lombardi.