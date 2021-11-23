NFL World Reacts To Saints’ Brutal Injury News

The New Orleans Saints took another blow to the offensive line on Tuesday.

Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, rookie tackle Landon Young is having season-ending foot surgery.

Another #Saints O-line injury: Rookie Landon Young is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery, source said. Young made his first NFL start Sunday at left tackle and somehow played over a half *after* the injury. Tough dude and did well under the circumstances. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021

Saints fans understandably were distraught over the loss on social media.

Did all of our good luck left with Drew or what? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/saoZwJ2nbg — Alpa Naik (@alpa_denaik) November 23, 2021

Are we cursed? https://t.co/5gDwDcQuYr — E.. wait for it… D (@TheBlockDoctor_) November 23, 2021

Source confirms that Saints rookie OT Landon Young is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery after making his first career start (and playing through the injury for about half the game) Sunday. Ideally the Saints will get at least one of their starting OTs back Thursday. https://t.co/TaUGtqiU80 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 23, 2021

The Saints have a number of big names on the injury report right now. Including, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Kamara did not practice on Monday, while Ingram was limited.

Saints players either currently hurt or out for the year: Michael Thomas

Andrus Peat

Wil Lutz

Jameis Winston

Alvin Kamara

Payton Turner

Terron Armstead

Landon Young

Ryan Ramczyk

Adam Trautman

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Taysom Hill

Ty Montgomery

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Malcolm Roach — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 23, 2021

Additionally, both offensive tackles found themselves in the same boat. Ryan Ramczyk missed Monday’s practice and Terron Armstead was limited. On top of that, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon didn’t participate in practice either.

At 5-5, New Orleans has a tough test against on Thanksgiving against Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo is looking to avenge an ugly loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Saints will try to snap a three-game losing streak. The team is 1-3 since quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an ACL injury.