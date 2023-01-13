NFL World Reacts To Saints Head Coach Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints' first season post-Sean Payton was a forgettable one to put it kindly. So after going 7-10 at the helm, will Saints head coach Dennis Allen lose his job over it?

The answer appears to be "No." Speaking to the media on Friday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced that Allen will return for a second season.

That announcement may come as a disappointment to many Saints fans who were hoping that the team would go in a different direction at the end of the year and maybe even fire Allen midseason. But despite their record, there were some positives.

The Saints finished the season with a top 10 defense. They held more than half of their opponents under 21 points and five of them to 13 points or fewer.

Were it not for a miracle comeback by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December, they might have made the playoffs.

What the Saints need more than anything is to find a legitimate quarterback who can put the team's offensive weapons to good use. The team struggled to get much production out of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, and both could be looking for new teams this offseason.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they don't have a first-round draft pick to go and get a young quarterback, so they'll have to either swing a trade or target one in free agency.

If Dennis Allen can't get the team back to respectability in Year 2 though, his tenure might not extend into 2024.