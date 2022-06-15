NFL World Reacts To Saints Player's Amputation News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What a whirlwind of an offseason its been for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

According to The Athletic's Katherine Terrell, New Orleans former first-round pick "Had to amputate part of his left pinky [finger] due to a recurring infection from a broken plate that dates back to a football injury in college. This required multiple surgeries this spring in addition to shoulder surgery."

The NFL world reacted to the shocking news on Wednesday.

The Saints traded two firsts and fifth in order to select Davenport back in the 2018 draft. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, a big season would really help pass rusher once he hits the open market.

But, that starts with health.