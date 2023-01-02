NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will not be making a change at quarterback heading into Week 18.

According to head coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton will start the Saints' season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

This shouldn't be surprising since the Saints are coming off a 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Dalton did enough to win as he completed 18-of-22 passes for 204 yards.

Some Saints fans are also not shocked by Allen's decision while others feel bad that fellow quarterback Jameis Winston will continue to sit on the bench.

The Saints will try and end their 2022 campaign on a four-game winning streak even though they are eliminated from playoff contention.

A start time for the game will be revealed on Monday night either during or after the Bills-Bengals game.