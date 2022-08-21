NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning.

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the move.

"Hard to fathom how bad KJ must have been in practice that he couldn’t even get on the field ahead of Book," one fan tweeted.

Costello went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft after finishing his collegiate career with Mississippi State. He transferred to the program in 2020 after originally playing at Stanford.

During his four-year college career, Costello threw for 7,434 yards and had a TD/INT ratio of 55/29. He also completed 62.9% of his passes.