NFL World Reacts To Saints' Troubling Arrest News

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints seemingly dodged disaster with the NFL declining to suspend all-world running back Alvin Kamara for his arrest earlier this year. Unfortunately, it seems that another member of the Saints just got into some trouble with the law.

Saints insider Nick Underhill reported that Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. If those charges are accurate, he potentially faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to TMZ, Maye remains in Louisiana's Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and has not yet been released. The exact allegations against Maye are unclear.

As you might imagine, Saints fans are nearly in tears after their prized safety was arrested and potentially faces a large suspension or worse:

Marcus Maye was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017 and quickly emerged as one of the league's top free safeties. But a torn Achilles he suffered during the 2021 season along with a desire to leave New York led to Maye hitting free agency after the season.

Maye quickly signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year, $28.5 million contract. The team was so confident in Maye that they traded starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles yesterday.

Now with Maye's status uncertain, the Saints will have to scramble to figure out who will star for Week 1 if he isn't available to play.

Will Marcus Maye miss any time for the Saints this year?