NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR with an injury settlement on Saturday.

The NFL world reacted to White's cut on Saturday.

"NOOO Hopefully [his] comeback story can continue," one fan replied.

"It was fun.. ig" another said.

"Wrong WR to release," a user tweeted.

"We will always have the Tampa Bay game."

In five NFL seasons, White has recorded 26 catches for 323 yards.