NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold Starting For Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

After falling to 3-8, the Carolina Panthers are once again making a change at quarterback.

Per the team, interim head coach Steve Wilks informed his quarterbacks that Sam Darnold will get the start vs. Denver on Sunday with PJ Walker still recovering from a high ankle sprain and Baker Mayfield's less than stellar play to this point.

The NFL world reacted to the Panthers' decision on Tuesday.

"A QB change," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Panthers will start QB Sam Darnold vs. the Broncos on Sunday."

"Baker Mayfield is the backup to Sam Darnold," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov. "PJ Walker is still recovering from an ankle injury."

"Wilks had said he would wait until Wednesday, but Panthers turn to Sam Darnold at quarterback," shared Greg Auman.

"Sam Darnold will be the third QB to start for the Panthers this season. Four have played (Jacob Eason). I don't think I'm forgetting anyone else," said Joe Person.

"With Sam Darnold getting the start over Baker Mayfield, it's fair to wonder if Mayfield is going to be in the NFL next year," commented Jason McIntyre.

"Sam Darnold when he got named the starter again."

This will be Darnold first 2022 appearance after starting 11 games for the Panthers last season.