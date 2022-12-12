NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold's Performance On Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls the play from the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold willed his team back into playoff contention on Sunday evening.

No, seriously.

Darnold, who's had an up-and-down career thus far, had a good performance as he led the Carolina Panthers to a 27-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the contest with 127 yards through the air and one touchdown while not turning the ball over.

With that win, the Panthers are now just one game out of first place in the NFC South thanks to the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

The NFL community is now getting excited about the possibility that the Panthers could make the playoffs after that didn't look possible just a few weeks ago.

"I’m ready for the Sam Darnold Panthers to win the NFC South. Screw it. Who’s with me?" Kyle Brandt tweeted.

"Sam Darnold taking the NFC South title away from Todd Bowles would be one hell of a plot twist," Albert Breer tweeted.

The Panthers will try and get even closer to a playoff spot when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.