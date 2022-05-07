Saquon Barkley Graduated On Saturday: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley cut his time at Penn State a bit short in pursuit of an NFL career, but the Pro Bowl running back always planned on venturing back to State College, PA to get his degree.

And over the weekend, he did just that.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions tweeted that Barkley is officially a graduate of Penn State University.

The NFL world reacted to the 25-year-old's accomplishment on Twitter.

"Congrats to one of my all time favorites to wear the blue and white!" a Nittany Lions fan tweeted at Saquon Barkley.

"So happy & so proud," commented Penn State head coach James Franklin.

"Maybe it’s the former college beat writer in me," tweeted Ryan Dunleavy. "But I think it’s awesome when pro athletes with millions go back to school."

"College degree for Saquon Barkley," tweeted the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.

"Congratulations, Saquon!" commented ABC 7's Ryan Field.

"Congrats to Saquon Barkley," tweeted Jordan Raanan. "A major accomplishment."

In a piece published by The Players' Tribune, Barkley wrote, "As soon as I can, I'm going back to Penn State to finish my degree."

The fourth-year back took offseason classes at the university in between NFL seasons.

Saquon Barkley finishes his Nittany Lions career with 5,038 scrimmages yards, 51 total touchdowns and one fulfilled promise to his parents.