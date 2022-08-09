NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Practice Highlight

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is running with purpose this training camp.

On Monday, the Giants home run hitting back bowled over teammate Aaron Robinson in an 11-on-11 drill.

The NFL world reacted to Barkley's run on social media.

"Love to see it," one user tweeted.

"I pray he stays healthy this season," another commented.

"Oh wow."

"Saquon is +8000 to win Offensive Player of the Year," said BetMGM.

"My goodness," another replied.

"That's my running back!" a fan exclaimed.

This truck is reportedly what incited the "major" fight to start the Giants' work week. But nevertheless, New York fans are hoping to see plenty more of this from a healthy Saquon in 2022.