NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Contract Admission

The New York Giants' playoff run was ended in pretty brutal fashion last night as the Philadelphia Eagles clobbered them in a 38-7 rout. But will that game mark the end of star running back Saquon Barkley's time in New York as well?

Speaking to the media after the game, Barkley addressed his impending free agency and admitted that his injury history might not help him in getting a new deal. He said he's going to be "realistic" as far as what the market will allow him to get.

“I’m not really too concerned with resetting the market. I’m realistic..." Barkley said. "Having two years of injuries doesn't help."

NFL fans appreciate Barkley for being so blunt and honest, but also think that it might not have been the smartest idea. Just about everyone thinks that he deserves a big payday though.

Saquon Barkley is right on the money as far as the injury situation goes. He's missed at least three games in three of his five seasons and missed 14 in 2020 due to a serious knee injury.

When healthy though, Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL and is capable of doing just as much through the air as on the ground. He's arguably the most talented running back the Giants have had since Tiki Barber and he was a driving force behind their success in 2022.

Have we seen the last of Saquon Barkley in a Giants uniform?