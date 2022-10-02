NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Performance Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is 100% back.

The New York Giants running back turned a massive loss into a huge gain as he got out of a tackle and reversed field for a first down.

Barkley got a screen pass on the right side of the field on 3rd & 9 before breaking the tackle and getting inside the Bears' 15-yard line.

Here's the play:

NFL fans are excited about Barkley being back to his normal self since he's battled injuries the past couple of seasons.

Barkley currently has nine carries for 77 yards and one reception for 15 yards through the first half of Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Giants are currently up, 14-6, as they try and get to 3-1 overall through four games.

You can watch the remainder of this game on Fox (depending on where you are).