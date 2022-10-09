NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Postgame Interview

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley had yet another brilliant performance in their upset win over Aaron Rodger and the Green Bay Packers.

But as great as his play on the field was, an interesting postgame interview he had afterwards might wind up being even more memorable. Following the game, an NFL Network reporter had a very bizarre question for Barkley:

"If I took the confidence out of your head right now... out of your heart, and I put it on a scale, how much confidence do you have in yourself and this team? How heavy would the scale be?" the reporter asked.

Barkley didn't seem to understand the question based on his response. He said he's "at a 10 on a one-to-10 scale."

If Barkley was confused at all by the question, NFL fans were far more perplexed based on the responses on social media:

It was an awkward moment to be sure. But the game itself was superb.

The Giants overcame a 14-point deficit as Saquon Barkley recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time this season. His fourth quarter touchdown gave them their first lead of the game in a 27-22 upset win over the reigning NFC North champions.

At 4-1 on the season, things are looking bright for the Giants.

As for Barkley, he's on pace for his best season since his rookie year. It's easy to get lost in an interview amid the excitement.