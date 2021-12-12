NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer’s future as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach might be in limbo.

According to a damning report from NFL.com, there is some serious tension building within the Jaguars organization in regards to Meyer.

Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach. The Jaguars have been one of the worst teams in the league this season.

From NFL.com:

At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.) But sources say Meyer’s repeated public comments shifting blame to players and coaches amid the team’s 2-10 season have exacerbated frustration in the building with his hard-charging and sometimes condescending approach — a style that many observers believed wouldn’t work in the NFL even before the Jaguars hired him.

Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio believes there’s one main takeaway from the report.

“Urban Meyer clearly has multiple enemies in the building, and they’re getting less and less bashful about airing out dirty laundry,” he tweeted.

Here's the big takeaway from Saturday's report regarding the Jaguars: Urban Meyer clearly has multiple enemies in the building, and they're getting less and less bashful about airing out dirty laundry. https://t.co/dvNzkIf1eM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 12, 2021

Oh boy.

“The NFL experiment isn’t working for Urban, time to come back to college. Preferably not the Big Ten,” one fan tweeted.

“What a toolbag,” another fan added.

“I didn’t think Meyer would be successful in the NFL, where he doesn’t have a built in talent advantage. But even I’m surprised at how quickly the wheels came off,” one fan added on social media.

The Jaguars, 2-10 on the season, are set to play the 8-4 Titans on Sunday.