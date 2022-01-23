NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers isn’t committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers next season.

Following a crushing 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, Rodgers met with the media for his postgame press conference. He almost immediately addressed his future plans.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Rodgers in his future: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision.” pic.twitter.com/8gPMOfQHx6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

Here’s what interesting: Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason. He’s on contract.

What does Rodgers know that we don’t?

“’Before free agency’ is an interesting way to put this from someone who is VERY calculated in what he says. Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason,” said NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. “Before free agency” is an interesting way to put this from someone who is VERY calculated in what he says. Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason. https://t.co/HkaH1hmBvw — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2022 If Aaron Rodgers goes out like this it’s going to put a major damper on his Packers career. He led Green Bay to just one Super Bowl in 14 seasons.

“If this is the way the Rodgers/Adams era ends in Green Bay, what a dud to end it on. Thankful for everything they’ve done, but damn,” a fan said. If this is the way the Rodgers/Adams era ends in Green Bay, what a dud to end it on. Thankful for everything they've done, but damn. https://t.co/v4tpvVg3tM — JJ (@jjreva50) January 23, 2022 Rodgers added that the Packers’ salary-cap issues this coming offseason will play into his decision. It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s staying in Green Bay.

Rodgers on whether this team is still set up to win a Super Bowl with all the pending free agents and salary-cap issues, he said: "That's a fair question — definitely one I've thought about." He added: "I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing." https://t.co/QGaoaVRI8S — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

Will Rodgers be in the green and gold next season? It doesn’t sound too promising.