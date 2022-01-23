The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn’t committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers next season.

Following a crushing 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, Rodgers met with the media for his postgame press conference. He almost immediately addressed his future plans.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Here’s what interesting: Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason. He’s on contract.

What does Rodgers know that we don’t?

“’Before free agency’ is an interesting way to put this from someone who is VERY calculated in what he says. Rodgers isn’t set to become a free agent this offseason,” said NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. 

If Aaron Rodgers goes out like this it’s going to put a major damper on his Packers career. He led Green Bay to just one Super Bowl in 14 seasons.

“If this is the way the Rodgers/Adams era ends in Green Bay, what a dud to end it on. Thankful for everything they’ve done, but damn,” a fan said.

Rodgers added that the Packers’ salary-cap issues this coming offseason will play into his decision.

It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s staying in Green Bay.

Will Rodgers be in the green and gold next season? It doesn’t sound too promising.

