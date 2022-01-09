The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Jalen Hurts Update

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on SundayLANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are resting a number of players for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philly doesn’t have much ground to gain with a win. So it’s once again Gardnew Minshew time. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts is inactive tonight vs. Dallas.”

Fans reacted to the news across social media.

“Giants fans [right now],” tweeted an Eagles meme account.

“Minshew Mania runs wild again!!” replied sports journalist Michael DiStefano.

“Hard to trust any player that normal starts for PHI in this game,” commented fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry.

“We were robbed of a Week 18 Joe Flacco W,” said NFL analyst Lindsey OK.

“The most compelling evidence yet that the Eagles will be resting all/most key players tonight,” remarked Mike Clay of ESPN.

“Im good with this move from the Eagles,” said Kevin Walsh Jr. Adding, “You need to make sure Hurts is 110% healthy going into the playoff game.”

“Plus,” he continued. “Minshew is a legit backup who still gives them a chance to compete tonight.”

Perhaps there’s some more Minshew magic in store for us on Saturday night.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.