NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Jim Harbaugh Speculation

Things are moving rather quickly between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings.

Early Saturday afternoon, the football world learned that the Vikings requested permission to interview Harbaugh. It didn’t take long for the two parties to get in touch.

Per Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh has already interview with Minnesota’s front office. He interviewed for the Vikings’ head coaching position on Saturday evening.

If Harbaugh impressed the Vikings’ front office, he’ll likely get a second interview for the job.

Things went from the Vikings requesting an interview with Jim Harbaugh to the interview being completed in just a few hours. That’s pretty impressive time. And it also shows how interested Minnesota’s front office is in the Michigan head coach.

Vikings fans seem to be on board with the idea.

“Don’t let him leave the facility without an agreement @Vikings,” a fan said.

“I hope the #Vikings didn’t let him leave without a contract,” another commented.

Other NFL fans are fairly confident Jim Harbaugh will be the next coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s entirely plausible Jim Harbaugh is just another candidate in a long list of candidates for the Vikings’ job. It’s also plausible he’s at the top of the list. Time will tell.

Should the Vikings hire Jim Harbaugh?