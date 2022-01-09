NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

The 49ers must beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to earn a berth in the NFC Playoffs. As if the stakes weren’t high enough already, it’s still unclear who will be under center for the Niners when they take the field at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo is currently dealing with an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. He missed last week’s game vs. the Texans, as a result.

The rookie Trey Lance started in his place and led the 49ers to a must-win 23-7 victory over Houston. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, finished with 249 yards and two touchdowns through the air and eight carries for 31 yards on the ground.

Lance only played last Sunday because Garoppolo couldn’t give it a go. Kyle Shanahan won’t have the same issue on Sunday. It appears Garoppolo will be able to play vs. the Rams in a must-win situation to advance to the postseason.

There’s a “strong lean” that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Plenty of 49ers fans are making the argument the team would be better off were Trey Lance to make the start. But the reality is Jimmy Garoppolo has been in this situation before.

However, if Garoppolo loses tomorrow’s NFC West battle it’ll probably prove to be the end of his days in the Bay Area.

“This is for our season. Don’t let me down Jimmy,” one fan said.