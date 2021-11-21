NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a precarious situation on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s “50-50” whether or not star quarterback Lamar Jackson starts against the Bears.

“A league source on the status of Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game in Chicago against the Bears,” Schefty tweeted. “I’d say it’s 50-50. He’s sick – not Covid.”

Of course, this had the NFL world talking.

“I hope he plays,” said one fan.

One Bears fan saw an opportunity for Chicago.

“Bears have a chance to steal a game against a good team tomorrow,” he said. “Even if he plays, he’s not full strength. Less Running.”

Another Ravens fan had more of a “glass half-empty” reaction.

“Oh my god man we’re gonna lose to Matt Nagy,” he tweeted.

Baltimore needs a win on Sunday to keep pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers who sit at number two in the AFC North currently. At 6-3, a win could really help separate the Ravens from the rest of the pack in the division.

This is far from the first “illness” Jackson has suffered this season. Hopefully the former MVP can take the field for his team against the Bears.

If Jackson isn’t able to go, Tyler Huntley is behind him on the depth chart. Huntley has appeared in two games for Baltimore this season. He’s completed 5-11 passes for just 39 yards.