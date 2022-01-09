NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Vita Vea News

Vita Vea just got the bag. On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked up their run-stuffing defensive tackle to the tune of four years, $73 million.

“Buccaneers and DT Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a four-year, $73 million extension that the team and agent Collin Roberts just finished,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Vea’s contract made waves across the NFL world on social media.

“Love it,” replied NFL draft analyst Garrett Ballard. “The most important player on that D-line easily. Guy has more than earned it.”

“People are going to wonder why a nose tackle with Vea’s numbers is getting this big a bag,” tweeted USA Today‘s Doug Farrar. “My answer,” he continued. “It’s a bargain.”

“Vita Vea is the catalyst of the Bucs defense,” NBC Sports’ Tyler Forness remarked. Concluding, “Well deserved.”

“Vea was the player selected in the 1st round directly before Daron Payne in 2018,” noted Ben Standig of The Athletic. “We wait to see when/if Washington and Payne agree to an extension entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.”

By all accounts, NFL pundits see this is a great deal for both sides. Here’s to continued success for Vita Vea in Tampa.