NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

On Saturday, ESPN’s Field Yates showed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast SNL-style. With Monday night possibly being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some faces you’d expect.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and longtime Steelers fan Snoop Dogg are all slated to appear. But its the last name that had fans most intrigued: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The guests for Week 17’s Manning Cast include Aaron Rodgers on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/GSi0FwcUAZ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2022

The NFL world reacted across social media.

“Interesting batting order here,” tweeted Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm.

interesting batting order here https://t.co/r2hWVjZ5nE — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 2, 2022

“Shoehorning Snoop Dogg between Goodell and Aaron Rodgers is a diabolical feat of TV scheduling,” said ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr. “Respect.”

Shoehorning Snoop Dogg between Goodell and Aaron Rodgers is a diabolical feat of TV scheduling. Respect. https://t.co/p53N9Feh0m — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) January 2, 2022

“The woke mob fails again,” joked Pro Football Talk.

The woke mob fails again. https://t.co/edCHJBiAgF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2022

“Rodgers doing the Manning cast during a Steelers game? Not a coincidence,” a fan pointed out.

Rodgers doing the Manning cast during a Steelers game? Not a coincidence https://t.co/iChjxRHRCw — James Boutros (@JamesBoutros) January 1, 2022

The disgruntled Packers QB has been fairly open about his quips with Green Bay’s front office. And earlier the season, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” and waxed poetic about his love for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Perhaps A-Rod is planting a seed? We’ll see.