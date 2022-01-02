The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay Packers helmetMINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Saturday, ESPN’s Field Yates showed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast SNL-style. With Monday night possibly being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some faces you’d expect.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and longtime Steelers fan Snoop Dogg are all slated to appear. But its the last name that had fans most intrigued: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL world reacted across social media.

“Interesting batting order here,” tweeted Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm.

“Shoehorning Snoop Dogg between Goodell and Aaron Rodgers is a diabolical feat of TV scheduling,” said ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr. “Respect.”

“The woke mob fails again,” joked Pro Football Talk.

“Rodgers doing the Manning cast during a Steelers game? Not a coincidence,” a fan pointed out.

The disgruntled Packers QB has been fairly open about his quips with Green Bay’s front office. And earlier the season, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” and waxed poetic about his love for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Perhaps A-Rod is planting a seed? We’ll see.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.