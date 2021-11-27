NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s AJ Brown News

Saturday brought some disappointing news for A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans.

Earlier today, the team announced that Brown has been placed on the injured reserve with a chest injury he suffered during last week’s upset loss to the Houston Texans.

Brown now joins Julio Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Johnson (hamstring) as another wide receiver on the IR. Of course, the Titans also lost superstar running back Derrick Henry with a potentially season-ending injury back in Week 8.

Fans from around the NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news.

We're not scoring a single point tomorrow lmaoo https://t.co/myg7DaiyMC — Johnathan Brewer (@JohnathanBr3wer) November 27, 2021

Titans just can’t catch a break this year 😢 https://t.co/lXE9We9l9w — Rungood Collectibles (@RungoodCollect) November 27, 2021

Chiefs really bout to take over the #1 seed in the AFC 🤣🤣🤣. From last in the division to 1st in the AFC that quick. https://t.co/pATvxH0Efn — ZayTiggy (@Zayshawn_Weston) November 27, 2021

This is not considered season-ending. So AJ Brown should be back in December. https://t.co/UqW4x9qNPg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2021

With a bye week in Week 13, the earliest Brown could return from the IR is for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

Brown missed one game earlier this season with a hamstring injury but has been otherwise productive as the Titans’ lead wide receiver. Through 10 games this year, the second-year wideout has logged 615 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

With Brown, Jones and Johnson all out, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rodgers and Dez Fitzpatrick will see increased reps at the WR position. D’Onta Foreman will take over the starting running back role following the release of Adrian Peterson earlier this week.

The Titans will face off against the New England Patriots tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.