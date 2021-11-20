NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Antonio Brown News

Now officially confirmed by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss his fourth straight contest with an ankle sprain.

Seeing his last action in Week 6, Brown has been ruled out for Week 11’s Monday night contest against the New York Giants.

The wide receiver’s “out” designation is only justified by the ankle injury he suffered during a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. There was no mention of Brown’s recent vaccination card scandal on the final report.

With that being said, plenty of NFL fans clearly aren’t too convinced that these accusations didn’t play a role.

On Friday, reports emerged alleging that Antonio Brown had obtained a fake vaccination card to circumvent the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. While no evidence has been uncovered to support these accusations, the NFL announced that it would review the matter.

Despite missing four contests, Brown is the third leading receiver on the Tampa Bay roster. Through five games, the veteran wideout has logged 418 yards and four touchdowns as a deep-ball threat for Tom Brady.

Fortunately for the Bucs, the team has upgraded Rob Gronkowski, another one of Brady’s favorite targets, to “active” for this week’s contest.

Monday night’s matchup against the Giants will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET