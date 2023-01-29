NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Brian Dawkins Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins speaks after being given is Hall of Fame ring at a halftime presentation as the Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a very special guest in the house for tomorrow's NFC Championship Game.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Pro Football Hall of Famer and longtime Eagles safety Brian Dawkins will serve as an honorary captain for the team on Sunday.

The NFL world reacted to the announcement on social media.

"Captain Weapon X is BACK," the Eagles tweeted.

"Brian Dawkins honorary captain this weekend," shared Pardon My Take.

"With Brian Dawkins as Honorary Captain for the Eagles this Sunday vs. the 49ers. If he comes running out of the tunnel at the start of player intros, the Linc might just crumble from the pure chaos that would unfold If that does happen… Birds by 20!" a fan said.

Few players would better serve that role than the great Brian Dawkins who was the heart and soul of the Philly defense 1996-2008.

Can't wait for kickoff.