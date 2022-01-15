NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.

That being said, Garafolo says there hasn’t been much communication between Ridley’s camp and the Falcons organization. Garafolo feels both sides could be looking for a “fresh start.”

“My educated predication right now is that Calvin Ridley is elsewhere for the 2022 regular season,” Garafolo said.

The Calvin Ridley trade rumors are heating up https://t.co/gyUX0vltnJ — Rise Up Reader (@RiseUpReader) January 15, 2022

Ridley’s best year in the league came in his third season with the Falcons in 2020. Through 15 games, the former first-round pick logged 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 receptions. Through five games in 2021, he notched just 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Where do you think Calvin Ridley should end up in 2022?