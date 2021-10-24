NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week.

The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England.

Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots secondary as he made his way into the end zone. Most of the NFL world – including the NFL’s official Twitter account – seemed to enjoy it, though.

However, the NFL’s league office did not. Lamb was reportedly hit with a notable fine for his taunting move at the end of last week’s game.

Lamb was reportedly fined $10K for the move.

Cowboys fans aren’t very happy with this news.

“The CeeDee Lamb fine is bs. The Pats defender hit him in the end zone after the TD. Lamb showed restraint by simply waiving,” one fan tweeted.

“Watch Mills go from bum speed to full sprint to hit Lamb after the game was done. Kinda unsportsmanlike if you ask me,” another fan added.

Watch Mills go from Bum speed to full sprint to hit Lamb after the game was done. Kinda unsportsmanlike if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/vLrk9mEAqu — All Hype Podcast (@allhypepod) October 24, 2021

NFL fans want Mills to face a fine, too.

“But did they fine Mills for the unsportsmanlike conduct of pushing him to the ground after he scored a TD? No because they don’t care about safety, only taunting,” another fan asked.

Regardless, the Cowboys got the win, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Dallas is off this week, but returns to the field next Sunday night to face the Vikings.