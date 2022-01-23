The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Dan Quinn News

Dan Quinn on the sidelines.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dan Quinn is receiving plenty of interest form NFL teams in need of a head coach. The New York Giants are the latest to give Quinn a call.

Just moments ago, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Quinn plans to interview with the Giants on Monday. Perhaps even more notable is the fact the interview will take place in person.

“Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford,” Breer said on Twitter.

If the Giants can pull this off, it’d be a slam-dunk hire.

Quinn could probably do better than the Giants, not the other way around. It’ll be interesting to see how this progresses.

Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Dan Quinn news.

Will Jerry Jones let Dan Quinn get away to the New York Giants? That’d be a tough blow for the Cowboys.

Quinn will make his pitch to the Giants on Monday.

