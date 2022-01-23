NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Dan Quinn News

Dan Quinn is receiving plenty of interest form NFL teams in need of a head coach. The New York Giants are the latest to give Quinn a call.
Just moments ago, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Quinn plans to interview with the Giants on Monday. Perhaps even more notable is the fact the interview will take place in person.
“Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford,” Breer said on Twitter.
If the Giants can pull this off, it’d be a slam-dunk hire.
Quinn could probably do better than the Giants, not the other way around. It’ll be interesting to see how this progresses.
Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Dan Quinn news.
Yes please https://t.co/OOnSJTbM7T
That his hometown area. They gon run him outta there SO FAST. He cannot build a roster and they need a roster builder more than anything https://t.co/bC4EYQusQ8
That would be a good hire for the Giants, weakens a division foe. https://t.co/DPBZhxKGlu
LMAO
Quinn is on his hands and knees asking Jones to fire McCarthy and make him HC.
No chance HC of these Giants with a million questions > DC of Dallas https://t.co/QHo1VQTy9N
No way the Cowboys let DQ get away to the Giants. https://t.co/KQwHREVkOt
Will Jerry Jones let Dan Quinn get away to the New York Giants? That’d be a tough blow for the Cowboys.
Quinn will make his pitch to the Giants on Monday.