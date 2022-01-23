NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Dan Quinn News

Dan Quinn is receiving plenty of interest form NFL teams in need of a head coach. The New York Giants are the latest to give Quinn a call.

Just moments ago, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Quinn plans to interview with the Giants on Monday. Perhaps even more notable is the fact the interview will take place in person.

“Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford,” Breer said on Twitter. Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2022

If the Giants can pull this off, it’d be a slam-dunk hire.

Quinn could probably do better than the Giants, not the other way around. It’ll be interesting to see how this progresses.