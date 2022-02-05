NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Eric Bieniemy News

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been patiently waiting for a head coaching opportunity in the NFL. He may finally get one.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy will interview with the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching position on Sunday.

The Saints’ coaching search has flown a bit under the radar, but it’s without a doubt shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in the league. The organization is looking for a replacement for Sean Payton, who stepped away from his position just a few weeks ago.

Frankly, Bieniemy getting a head coaching job is long overdue. It sounds like the Saints may end up giving him that opportunity.

Eric Bieniemy obviously deserves a head coaching position, but he’d have a few big obstacles on his hands if he lands the Saints’ job.

Most notably, New Orleans faces a dire salary cap dilemma this offseason. Plus, the Saints don’t exactly have a franchise quarterback on the roster.

“As much as Bieniemy wants a HC job, does the Saints job even seem worth it? They’re going to be in awful cap shape and without an actual QB. Seems like an insurmountable task for even a veteran coach. I just don’t want to see him fail,” one fan said. As much as Bieniemy wants a HC job, does the Saints job even seem worth it? They’re going to be in awful cap shape and without an actual QB. Seems like an insurmountable task for even a veteran coach. I just don’t want to see him fail . — Jeff Pinnell (@pinnellj) February 5, 2022

Another fan is worried about what Eric Bieniemy would be capable of as an offensive play-caller without Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. Although it’s worth pointing out the Saints have some elite playmakers like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.