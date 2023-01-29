NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice looks on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship.

Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon.

He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins.

"Honorary captains for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game: Jerry Rice for the 49ers, Brian Dawkins for the Eagles," said Adam Schefter.

"The Niners aren’t messing around with their special guests on today’s flight. This guy used to be decent at football. #FTTB," Mike Hohler wrote.



"Don't be surprised if Jerry Rice runs some routes during warmups tomorrow. Wouldn't be the first time post-retirement," David Lombardi said.

"The GOAT Jerry Rice will serve as an honorary captain for the #49ers on Sunday," OurSF49ers wrote.

"The #49ers announced that WR Jerry Rice will be their honorary captain for Sunday’s NFC Title game," Akash Anavarathan said.

The Niners take on the Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.