NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Is Jim Harbaugh headed to the National Football League?

The Michigan Wolverines head football coach has been linked to the NFL for a couple of weeks now. Harbaugh, who previously coached the San Francisco 49ers, could be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders or the Chicago Bears, among other teams with a head coaching vacancy.

For now, Harbaugh has mostly kept quiet on the rumors, simply saying he enjoys them more this year than last year (when he was rumored to be on the hot seat at Michigan).

However, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Harbaugh feels he has “unfinished business” at the National Football League level. Harbaugh led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2013, though they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

“As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, Harbaugh is watching and waiting to see whether a team with a reasonable ownership and General Manager situation is interested in giving him an opportunity to continue an NFL career that resulted, from 2011 through 2014, in a record of 44-19-1 and a Super Bowl berth. At age 58, Harbaugh wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it,” he reports.

Jim Harbaugh watches and waits for an opportunity to return to the NFL and win a Super Bowl. https://t.co/LbanPe12FA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2022

Of course, the same could be true of Harbaugh’s time at Michigan. Yes, he finally beat Ohio State this year, but the Wolverines still lost in the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the NFL is where Harbaugh feels he truly belongs, though.

There are certainly plenty of NFL fan bases who would take Harbaugh.

“If the football gods indeed do exist and they have mercy on us Giants fans after enduring the lowest point in franchise history aka the Gettleman era then they will gift us Jim Harbaugh for the next decade. The guy is a phenomenal coach,” one fan tweeted.

“He had a chance. Turns out 3 fades to Crabtree wasn’t the answer. Left Frank Gore on the bench,” another fan said of his Super Bowl loss.

“If true that Polian hasn’t reached out to Harbaugh yet, this search is a sham. How could you not?” one Bears fan tweeted.

Where do you see Harbaugh coaching in 2022?