NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Josh McDaniels News

Under the leadership of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with four straight wins and earned a postseason berth.

But, despite this late-season success, the franchise is still weighing its options in this year’s head coaching cycle.

According to recent reports from Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk, the Raiders are expected to make a run at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

There's a growing buzz that the Raiders are about to make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. https://t.co/noKV4nSsB4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 22, 2022

The majority of Raiders Nation doesn’t seem too pleased by the possibility of McDaniels taking over.

“Nooooo! Don’t want him in Vegas,” one fan wrote.

“They wanna replace Bisaccia for him? Really? LMFAO,” another added.

“Another Belichick failure coming,” another wrote.

If McDaniels is hired as a head coach, he reportedly wants full control over football operations — similarly to his mentor Bill Belichick’s current position with the Patriots. So far in this year’s cycles, none of the eight teams with head coaching vacancies have requested to interview the New England OC.

Through two seasons as a head coach for the Denver Broncos (2009-10), McDaniels collected an 11-17 overall record.

Who do you think the Raiders should hire as their next head coach?