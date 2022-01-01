NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Julio Jones News

The Tennessee Titans will be without their veteran wide receiver for yet another game.

On Saturday, the team announced that Julio Jones will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tomorrow’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins will be his sixth missed game of the season.

Julio Jones stays on the COVID-19 list for the #Titans. He won’t play tomorrow. https://t.co/gphh3LTDS8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 1, 2022

Through nine games this season, the seven-time Pro Bowler has reeled in just 26 receptions for 376 yards and zero touchdowns.

In response to this news of Julio Jones’ Week 17 absence, fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to his disappointing year with the Titans.

“How forgettable has Jones’ Titans career been so far?” one fan said.

“With this news, I believe the Dolphins will have the better team in Tennessee tomorrow. No excuses, got to get the job done,” another added.

Tomorrow’s matchup between the Titans (10-5) and Dolphins (8-7) has some major postseason implications. Tennessee is currently in a battle for the AFC South title with the 9-6 Indianapolis Colts. Miami will need to win out in order to control their own postseason destiny.

The game will kickoff tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.