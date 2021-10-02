NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game.

The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.

The Bears announced on Saturday night that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will miss another game due to injury. While it looked like Nick Foles could get the nod at quarterback for Week 4, the job will instead go to Fields.

“We have downgraded QB Andy Dalton (knee) to Doubtful for Sunday’s game. QB Justin Fields will start vs. the Lions,” the Bears announced.

Bears fans are excited to see Fields get another opportunity, however they’re remaining cautious. Of course, the Lions and their defense should be a bit more forgiving than Myles Garrett and the Browns’ pass rush.

Lions fans, meanwhile, were hoping for Dalton or Foles.

“As a Lions fan this is extremely disappointing news,” one fan tweeted.

“Lions fans prepping themselves for another Bears QB to own them for years to come,” another fan tweeted.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“Disagree. Fields has 0 pocket awareness. We kept Jackson to minimal rushing yards. I’m sure Aaron will mix up pass rush designs. I’d rather have Fields than Dalton,” another fan added.

The Lions are coming off an impressive performance against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.

Kickoff between Detroit and Chicago is set for 1 p.m. E.T.