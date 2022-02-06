NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed with an NFL team for a head coaching position on Saturday.
Moore had a formal, second interview with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The news comes a day after 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel also interviewed with the Dolphins – for 10 hours, mind you.
“Mike McDaniel interviewed with the Dolphins for the HC job for ten hours Friday, per source. Kellen Moore is interviewing for the job today,” reports NFL insider Peter Schrager.
It’s no coincidence the Dolphins are going after two younger offensive coordinators.
It appears Miami fans are on board with the Moore news.
“Let’s go Moore,” a fan said.
“As an honest Dolphins fan we should hire Kellen Moore. Mike McDaniel will not be a good head coach,” another commented.
It’s plausible the Dolphins make a decision on their new head coach by Sunday night.
“With Mike McDaniel’s interview with the #Dolphins lasting 10 hours yesterday and Kellen Moore meeting with the team today (as @PSchrags reported), I’d be surprised if we don’t hear about a hire by end of day tomorrow. Then again, we’ve all been surprised quite a bit this week,” said Justin Hier of SB Nation.
The Dolphins’ decision could come down to Mike McDaniel or Kellen Moore.
Will the Cowboys offensive coordinator soon become an NFL head coach?