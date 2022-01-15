NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Leonard Fournette News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their top backfield weapon for Sunday’s Wild Card round game against the Eagles. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the Bucs would not be activating Leonard Fournette in time for their first playoff matchup.

“Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline,” Schefter tweeted. “And he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles.”

News of Playoff Lenny‘s absence got plenty of response on social media.

“No. 2 RB Ronald Jones is out too,” added Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski.

“Bucs down another key offensive player,” noted Jeff McLane.

“No Playoff Lenny and no RoJo for Tampa Bay,” tweeted BN9’s Kenny Morales. “Ke’Shawn Vaughn will likely get the start at RB with Le’Veon Bell serving as the backup and Gio Bernard coming in on third downs.”

“I’m gunna throw up,” one Bucs fan tweeted.

“#ByeTom,” tweeted an Eagles fan.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians said Fournette would be a game-time decision for the contest. But now the Bucs’ leading rusher is not going to be available.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have their work cut out for them against a tough Eagles team.