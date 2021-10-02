NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Bell, a former superstar for the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, signed with the Ravens earlier this year following season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

For tomorrow’s game against the Broncos, Bell will join a ragtag group of veteran rushers including Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. These three will backup rookie RB Ty’Son Williams.

While no one is quite sure what kind of production we can expect out of Bell moving forward, plenty of fans and analysts from around the NFL world are looking forward to the two-time All Pro’s return.

Le’Veon Bell is up and ready to make his debut for the #Ravens. https://t.co/GvAELtsXHl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2021

Le’Veon Bell has been activated from the practice squad and is eligible to make his Ravens debut tomorrow. He’s also sporting a Justin Tucker jersey for the road trip. https://t.co/9KaZH7hmNM — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) October 2, 2021

#Ravens could have as many as 5 different players running the ball. Impossible to trust Ty’Son Williams as a fantasy starter. https://t.co/4N7oozHBz4 — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) October 2, 2021

Real Le’Veon Bell hours pic.twitter.com/E4jr1o1FTv — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 2, 2021

Through nine regular-season games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, Bell logged 253 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. If the former star can bring some decent production for the Ravens sometime over the next few weeks, this unique running back situation in Baltimore could be the perfect scenario for Bell to mount his NFL comeback.

In addition to the elevation of Bell, the Ravens activated defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Andre Smith. They also moved defensive end Derek Wolfe to the injured reserve.

Tomorrow’s game in Mile High Stadium will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET as the 2-1 Ravens look to hand the unbeaten Broncos their first loss of the season.