NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Marquise Brown News

The Baltimore Ravens have had injury problems all year and it just got even worse with regards to Marquise Brown.

Brown has been downgraded to out after being originally questionable. Brown has been dealing with a thigh injury and only practiced once this week (Friday) in a limited capacity.

He missed both the Wednesday & Thursday sessions of practice due to this ailment.

Brown has been the top receiver on the Ravens this season and already has 719 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions. He struggled in his last game (as did the rest of the team) and finished with just 37 yards on six catches.

The NFL community wasn't happy with this news and most of the reactions have centered around fantasy lineups and how Rashod Bateman should be a must-start.

Baltimore is still awaiting word on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status. Jackson practiced in full on Friday after missing Wednesday & Thursday due to an undisclosed illness. He’s listed as questionable.

The Ravens will be looking to bounce back after a bad performance against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11. Miami won 22-10 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score made it out to be.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.