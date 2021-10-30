NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Matt Nagy News

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will not be on the sidelines for tomorrow’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nagy has been away from the team all week as he quarantines. As a fully vaccinated coach, the fourth-year Chicago leader would have been able to return to the sideline with two negative tests 24 hours prior to kickoff.

The announcement made by the Bears likely came after his test results came back on Saturday.

In Nagy will be temporarily replaced by special teams coordinator Chris Tabor in Week 8.

The NFL world, who’ve had quite a bit to say about Nagy’s coaching ability this year, took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

Hope Coach is feeling ok, also the Bears are back. https://t.co/4k8IhptsoE — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 30, 2021

Lose-Lose game for Nagy

If the Bears win, it shows they don’t necessarily need you

If the Bears lose, well they lose https://t.co/lJkbGI7Obl — Daniel S Pumpkins 🎃 (@DSurach) October 30, 2021

Hope you recover coach, but my real hope is that Fields goes off and we blow out the 9ers and in return you get fired. Because… you suck. https://t.co/iB4kqvyvNX — NoName(Chicago)🐻 (@ULife23) October 30, 2021

This could be a huge blow to #49ers https://t.co/DYG6ndgpD6 — mike johnson (@mikeyj14) October 30, 2021

Fields breaking out this game https://t.co/y3H6aL2Aow — Matt Ohayon (@MatthewOhayon) October 30, 2021

Clearly Bears fans clearly aren’t too upset with the absence of their head coach.

Nagy has taken quite a bit of heat this year for his coaching in Chicago — especially for his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The overwhelming belief around Bears nation is that the coach has held back their No. 11 overall pick.

It will certainly be interesting to see if success (or lack thereof) for Fields and the Bears tomorrow has any implications on Nagy’s future as the team’s head coach.

Chicago will welcome the Niners to Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow afternoon.