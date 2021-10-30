The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Matt Nagy News

Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands alongside Justin Fields.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will not be on the sidelines for tomorrow’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nagy has been away from the team all week as he quarantines. As a fully vaccinated coach, the fourth-year Chicago leader would have been able to return to the sideline with two negative tests 24 hours prior to kickoff.

The announcement made by the Bears likely came after his test results came back on Saturday.

In Nagy will be temporarily replaced by special teams coordinator Chris Tabor in Week 8.

The NFL world, who’ve had quite a bit to say about Nagy’s coaching ability this year, took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

Clearly Bears fans clearly aren’t too upset with the absence of their head coach.

Nagy has taken quite a bit of heat this year for his coaching in Chicago — especially for his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The overwhelming belief around Bears nation is that the coach has held back their No. 11 overall pick.

It will certainly be interesting to see if success (or lack thereof) for Fields and the Bears tomorrow has any implications on Nagy’s future as the team’s head coach.

Chicago will welcome the Niners to Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow afternoon.

